SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Receives $2.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

SLQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $1.00 price target on SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SelectQuote from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on SelectQuote from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

SelectQuote Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.12. SelectQuote has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SelectQuote

About SelectQuote

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SelectQuote by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 21,455 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in SelectQuote by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

