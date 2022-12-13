Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives $44.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FPRUY. Barclays upgraded Fraport from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fraport from €33.00 ($34.74) to €36.00 ($37.89) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fraport from €45.00 ($47.37) to €47.00 ($49.47) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fraport from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €47.00 ($49.47) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fraport from €47.00 ($49.47) to €48.00 ($50.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Fraport Price Performance

Shares of FPRUY opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.66. Fraport has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

About Fraport

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

