Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Verano from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Get Verano alerts:

Verano Stock Performance

VRNOF opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -4.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Verano has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $13.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90.

About Verano

Verano ( OTCMKTS:VRNOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $227.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. Verano had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verano will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.