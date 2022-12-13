VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) and KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Head to Head Review

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) and KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VersaBank and KB Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get VersaBank alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VersaBank $102.93 million 1.97 $17.60 million $0.61 12.21 KB Financial Group $16.45 billion 1.01 $3.72 billion $9.16 4.45

KB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank. KB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VersaBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

VersaBank has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KB Financial Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

VersaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. KB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. VersaBank pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KB Financial Group pays out 12.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.4% of VersaBank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of KB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 69.0% of KB Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for VersaBank and KB Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VersaBank 0 0 1 0 3.00 KB Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares VersaBank and KB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VersaBank 17.14% 6.54% 0.79% KB Financial Group 20.82% 13.14% 0.93%

Summary

KB Financial Group beats VersaBank on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VersaBank

(Get Rating)

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. It also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that involves purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; and commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, condominium financing, and residential mortgages. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

About KB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

KB Financial Group Inc. provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments. It offers loans, deposit products, and other related financial products and services to large, small, and medium-sized enterprises, as well as small and home office, and individuals and households; investment banking, and brokerage and supporting services; life insurance products; non-life insurance products; and credit sale, cash service, card loan, and other supporting services. The company also engages in securities and derivatives trading, funding, and other supporting activities. In addition, it offers foreign exchange transaction; financial investment; credit card and installment financing; financial leasing; real estate trust management; capital investment; collection of receivables or credit investigation; software advisory, development, and supply; investment advisory; claim; management; savings banking; information and communication; and general advisory services. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.