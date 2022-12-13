Brokerages Set The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Price Target at GBX 80.40

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 80.40 ($0.99).

RTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded The Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 65 ($0.80) to GBX 35 ($0.43) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 47 ($0.58) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

LON RTN opened at GBX 27.34 ($0.34) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £209.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26. The Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 107.93 ($1.32). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 41.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.20.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

