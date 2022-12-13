Head-To-Head Review: Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) and Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Replimune Group has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Replimune Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recursion Pharmaceuticals $10.18 million 165.16 -$186.48 million ($1.44) -6.16 Replimune Group N/A N/A -$118.04 million ($2.74) -9.52

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Replimune Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Recursion Pharmaceuticals. Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Recursion Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

54.2% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Replimune Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Replimune Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Replimune Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recursion Pharmaceuticals -860.34% -53.04% -37.57% Replimune Group N/A -35.72% -31.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Replimune Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 3 1 0 2.25 Replimune Group 0 0 6 0 3.00

Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.29%. Replimune Group has a consensus price target of $47.67, suggesting a potential upside of 82.70%. Given Replimune Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Replimune Group is more favorable than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Replimune Group beats Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis. Its preclinical stage product includes REC-3964 to treat Clostridium difficile colitis; REC-64917 for the treat of neural or systemic inflammation; REC-65029 to treat HRD-negative ovarian cancer; REC-648918 to enhance anti-tumor immune; REC-2029 for the treatment of wnt-mutant hepatocellular carcinoma; REC-14221 to treat solid and hematological malignancies; and REC-64151 for the treatment of immune checkpoint resistance in KRAS/STK11 mutant non-small cell lung cancer. The company has collaboration and agreement with Bayer AG; the University of Utah Research Foundation; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Chromaderm, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. It is also developing RP2, which is in Phase I clinical trials for an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Phase I clinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

