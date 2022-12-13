Analyzing Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) & JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) and Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Ames National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JPMorgan Chase & Co. $127.20 billion 3.09 $48.33 billion $11.84 11.34 Ames National $71.02 million 2.95 $23.91 million $2.23 10.43

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Ames National. Ames National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JPMorgan Chase & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ames National has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Ames National pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ames National pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Ames National has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Ames National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JPMorgan Chase & Co. 0 6 11 0 2.65 Ames National 0 0 0 0 N/A

JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus price target of $145.63, indicating a potential upside of 8.51%. Given JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more favorable than Ames National.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.6% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Ames National shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Ames National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Ames National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JPMorgan Chase & Co. 26.85% 14.52% 0.97% Ames National 29.17% 11.89% 0.95%

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Ames National on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services. The CIB segment provides investment banking products and services, including corporate strategy and structure advisory, and equity and debt markets capital-raising services, as well as loan origination and syndication; payments and cross-border financing; and cash and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research. This segment also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The CB segment provides financial solutions, including lending, payments, investment banking, and asset management to small business, large and midsized companies, local governments, and nonprofit clients; and commercial real estate banking services to investors, developers, and owners of multifamily, office, retail, industrial, and affordable housing properties. The AWM segment offers multi-asset investment management solutions in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds to institutional clients and retail investors; and retirement products and services, brokerage, custody, trusts and estates, loans, mortgages, deposits, and investment management products. The company also provides ATM, online and mobile, and telephone banking services. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Ames National

(Get Rating)

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate, residential real estate loans, equipment, vehicle, and home improvement loans; personal loans and lines of credit; agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit; and originates mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. In addition, the company offers cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box, wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security check, and automated/video teller machine access services; and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as wealth management services. Further, it provides farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and online, mobile, and private banking services. Ames National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is based in Ames, Iowa.

