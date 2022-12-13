Comparing CinCor Pharma (CINC) & Its Competitors

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) is one of 960 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CinCor Pharma to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CinCor Pharma and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CinCor Pharma 0 2 6 0 2.75 CinCor Pharma Competitors 3434 13800 40092 670 2.66

CinCor Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $41.86, indicating a potential upside of 241.13%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 85.00%. Given CinCor Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CinCor Pharma is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

42.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of CinCor Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CinCor Pharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CinCor Pharma N/A -33.03% -27.21% CinCor Pharma Competitors -3,214.68% -177.00% -36.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CinCor Pharma and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CinCor Pharma N/A -$50.37 million -0.71 CinCor Pharma Competitors $1.83 billion $246.64 million -5.57

CinCor Pharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CinCor Pharma. CinCor Pharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CinCor Pharma beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

