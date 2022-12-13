eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) & PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Head to Head Survey

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

PFSweb has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eBay has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for PFSweb and eBay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb 0 0 0 0 N/A eBay 2 15 8 0 2.24

Valuation & Earnings

eBay has a consensus target price of $51.12, suggesting a potential upside of 16.92%. Given eBay’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe eBay is more favorable than PFSweb.

This table compares PFSweb and eBay’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb $277.30 million 0.88 $147.23 million ($0.80) -13.44 eBay $10.42 billion 2.28 $13.61 billion ($0.11) -397.45

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than PFSweb. eBay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PFSweb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PFSweb and eBay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb -6.24% -4.18% -2.79% eBay 0.28% 29.43% 8.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.5% of PFSweb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of eBay shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of PFSweb shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of eBay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

eBay beats PFSweb on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCA, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information. It serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, health, luxury goods, cosmetics, footwear, consumer packaged goods, housewares, coins and collectibles, jewelry, computer and office products, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

About eBay

eBay Inc. operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

