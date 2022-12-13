Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LQDT. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Liquidity Services from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
Liquidity Services Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $23.39.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Liquidity Services Company Profile
Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.
