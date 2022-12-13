Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives $100.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $72.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $117.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.05 and a 200 day moving average of $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.54 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 42.46%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth about $97,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

