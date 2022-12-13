Brokerages Set KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Target Price at $381.61

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $383.28.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

KLA Stock Up 1.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $400.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $340.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.41. The stock has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. Research analysts expect that KLA will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.