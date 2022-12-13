Critical Survey: Virgin Orbit (VORB) and Its Competitors

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Virgin Orbit to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Virgin Orbit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Virgin Orbit shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virgin Orbit and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Orbit $7.39 million -$157.29 million -4.00 Virgin Orbit Competitors $5.50 billion $842.29 million 17.55

Analyst Ratings

Virgin Orbit’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Orbit. Virgin Orbit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Virgin Orbit and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Orbit 1 0 2 0 2.33 Virgin Orbit Competitors 74 499 571 19 2.46

Virgin Orbit presently has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 510.12%. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 9.94%. Given Virgin Orbit’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Orbit and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Orbit -546.24% -128.75% -64.94% Virgin Orbit Competitors -280.20% -7.26% -5.31%

Volatility and Risk

Virgin Orbit has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Orbit’s peers have a beta of 1.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Virgin Orbit peers beat Virgin Orbit on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Virgin Orbit Company Profile

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

