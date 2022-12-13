Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) vs. Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Critical Analysis

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) and Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Aclarion shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Veracyte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aclarion and Veracyte, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclarion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Veracyte 1 0 5 0 2.67

Profitability

Aclarion presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 391.48%. Veracyte has a consensus target price of $35.17, suggesting a potential upside of 20.89%. Given Aclarion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aclarion is more favorable than Veracyte.

This table compares Aclarion and Veracyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclarion -14,610.93% N/A -217.33% Veracyte -15.25% -4.03% -3.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aclarion and Veracyte’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclarion $60,000.00 79.57 -$4.95 million N/A N/A Veracyte $219.51 million 9.51 -$75.56 million ($0.60) -48.48

Aclarion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veracyte.

Summary

Aclarion beats Veracyte on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in San Mateo, California.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis. It is also developing Percepta Genomic Atlas to help inform lung cancer treatment decisions; Envisia Classifier, the nCounter analysis system; and LymphMark for lymphoma subtyping test. Veracyte, Inc. has technology licensing and collaboration arrangements with Johnson & Johnson; Acerta Pharma; and CareDx. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

