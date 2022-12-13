Financial Analysis: Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) versus Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) and Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Orkla ASA and Davide Campari-Milano, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orkla ASA 2 3 1 0 1.83 Davide Campari-Milano 0 7 4 0 2.36

Orkla ASA presently has a consensus price target of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 953.39%. Davide Campari-Milano has a consensus price target of $11.45, indicating a potential upside of 9.40%. Given Orkla ASA’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Orkla ASA is more favorable than Davide Campari-Milano.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orkla ASA 9.16% 13.49% 7.29% Davide Campari-Milano N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orkla ASA and Davide Campari-Milano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Orkla ASA and Davide Campari-Milano’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orkla ASA $5.87 billion 1.18 $559.65 million $0.56 12.38 Davide Campari-Milano $2.57 billion 7.44 $336.95 million N/A N/A

Orkla ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Davide Campari-Milano.

Volatility & Risk

Orkla ASA has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Davide Campari-Milano has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Davide Campari-Milano shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Orkla ASA beats Davide Campari-Milano on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors. It also provides confectionery, biscuit, and snack products; and develops crispbread products, as well as energy snack meals. In addition, the company offers personal care and cleaning products; dietary supplement, sport nutrition, and weight control products; wound care products and first aid equipment; painting tools; basic garments; and professional cleaning products. Further, it operates Gymgrossisten and Bodystore e-commerce portals for health and sports nutrition products; and restaurants. Additionally, the company supplies margarine and butter blends, bread and cake improvers and mixes, yeast, marzipan, and ice cream ingredients; produces and supplies hydro power to the Nordic power market; and develops and sells real estate properties. It offers its food products under the Grandiosa, TORO, Stabburet, Felix, Paulúns, Abba, Kalles, Beauvais, Den Gamle Fabrik, Spilva, Vitana, MTR, and Eastern brands; confectionery and snacks under the KiMs, Nidar, Stratos, Göteborgs Kex, Sætre, OLW, Panda, Laima, Selga, Taffel, Adazu, and Kalev brands; health and sports nutrition under Zalo, Jif, Bliw, Grumme, Blenda, Define, Möller's, Collett, Nutrilett, Maxim, Norgesplaster, and Salvequick brands; and food ingredients under Odense, Mors Hjemmebakte, KronJäst, Bakkedal and NATURLI' brands. It has operations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, the Baltics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy. Davide Campari-Milano N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Lagfin S.C.A.

