Comparing Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) and Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK)

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) and Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and Intevac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 8.12% 10.14% 7.67% Intevac 73.17% -14.20% -11.13%

Risk & Volatility

Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intevac has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $17.13 million 5.94 $2.54 million $0.09 71.81 Intevac $38.52 million 3.88 $26.62 million $1.21 4.85

This table compares Sono-Tek and Intevac’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Intevac has higher revenue and earnings than Sono-Tek. Intevac is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sono-Tek and Intevac, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 1 0 3.00 Intevac 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sono-Tek presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.74%. Given Sono-Tek’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sono-Tek is more favorable than Intevac.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Intevac shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Intevac shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Intevac on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. The company's products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. It markets and distributes its products through independent distributors and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Milton, New York.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets. The company sells its products primarily through its direct sales force. Intevac, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

