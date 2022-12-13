Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) & Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) Head-To-Head Review

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) and Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Micro Focus International has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datable Technology has a beta of -1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 290% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Micro Focus International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Micro Focus International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Focus International $2.90 billion 0.74 -$424.40 million N/A N/A Datable Technology $2.82 million 0.47 -$3.66 million ($0.04) -0.18

This table compares Micro Focus International and Datable Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Datable Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Micro Focus International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Micro Focus International and Datable Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Focus International 1 0 1 0 2.00 Datable Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Micro Focus International and Datable Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Focus International N/A N/A N/A Datable Technology -117.79% N/A -230.60%

Summary

Micro Focus International beats Datable Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance. It also offers CyberRes, a security solution that helps enterprises to create cyber resilience through detecting threats, securing data and applications, and protecting identities, which enables customers to adapt and evolve for the future; and information management and governance solutions that helps customers to analyze, understand, and control data to derive value and manage enterprise risk. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

About Datable Technology

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers PLATFORM³, a software as a service consumer marketing platform that enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to build and launch promotions and special offers on the mobile phone. It operates in consumer Internet advertising sector. The company was formerly known as 3Tl Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Datable Technology Corporation in May 2018. Datable Technology Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

