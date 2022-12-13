Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives $3,593.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,370.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,165 ($38.83) to GBX 2,720 ($33.37) in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($36.81) to GBX 2,700 ($33.12) in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Anglo American from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($49.07) to GBX 4,100 ($50.30) in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $19.47 on Friday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

