Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives $3,593.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2022

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,370.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,165 ($38.83) to GBX 2,720 ($33.37) in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($36.81) to GBX 2,700 ($33.12) in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Anglo American from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($49.07) to GBX 4,100 ($50.30) in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $19.47 on Friday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77.

About Anglo American

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.