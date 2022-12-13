Analysts Offer Predictions for Costco Wholesale Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report issued on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the retailer will earn $3.24 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $14.31 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2023 earnings at $13.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.49 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COST. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.70.

Shares of COST opened at $487.68 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $496.42 and its 200-day moving average is $501.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

