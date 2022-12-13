Analysts Offer Predictions for Costco Wholesale Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the retailer will earn $3.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.45. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $14.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.80 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.0 %

COST has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.70.

NASDAQ COST opened at $487.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $216.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $496.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.84.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $496,810,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $331,438,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

