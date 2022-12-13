Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $46.19 and a 12 month high of $184.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $348.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.72 million. Research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $92,267.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,734.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 1,045.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 884,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,616,000 after buying an additional 807,348 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after purchasing an additional 135,360 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 14.9% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 964,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,937,000 after purchasing an additional 124,897 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 151.6% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 163,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 98,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,187,000 after purchasing an additional 92,567 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.