HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives $29.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Loop Capital cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62. HP has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,833,269 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HP in the second quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 665.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

