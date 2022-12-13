Analysts Set Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Price Target at $38.00

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Foot Locker stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $47.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.33.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.45%.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $2,983,251.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,659,379 shares in the company, valued at $465,105,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $2,983,251.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,659,379 shares in the company, valued at $465,105,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $241,118,000 after purchasing an additional 386,775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,026,418 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $156,482,000 after purchasing an additional 312,687 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,492,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $139,866,000 after acquiring an additional 70,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $73,118,000 after acquiring an additional 248,611 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,501,378 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $46,738,000 after acquiring an additional 91,049 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

