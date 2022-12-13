Brokerages Set Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Target Price at $39.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

MC stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $3,815,195.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $3,815,195.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $568,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,544 shares of company stock worth $4,850,992 in the last ninety days. 7.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 35.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 43.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 74.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

