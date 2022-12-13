Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on HEP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HEP stock opened at $17.87 on Thursday. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.69 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,581,000 after purchasing an additional 167,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 584,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 55,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

