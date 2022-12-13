BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Institutional Trading of BWX Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in BWX Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,659,000 after acquiring an additional 194,666 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in BWX Technologies by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 62,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 33,133 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its position in BWX Technologies by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 335,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,486,000 after acquiring an additional 69,812 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $60.42 on Thursday. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $62.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.96%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

