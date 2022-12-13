Brokerages Set Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Target Price at $1,754.05

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKFGet Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,754.05.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Anglo American to a “sell” rating and set a $30.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAUKF opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.50. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $55.61.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

