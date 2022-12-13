Gecina Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gecina Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.92.

GECFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gecina Société anonyme from €150.00 ($157.89) to €125.00 ($131.58) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gecina Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Gecina Société anonyme to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Gecina Société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of Gecina Société anonyme stock opened at $68.10 on Thursday. Gecina Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $68.10 and a 52-week high of $148.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.10 and a 200 day moving average of $82.77.

Gecina Société anonyme Company Profile

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

