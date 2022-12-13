FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.67.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,347,765 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,242,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,859,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,030,000 after acquiring an additional 270,274 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,288,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,192,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

About FuelCell Energy

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 3.59. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70.

(Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.