Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) versus Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tivic Health Systems and Outset Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Outset Medical 0 1 4 0 2.80

Outset Medical has a consensus price target of $22.83, suggesting a potential downside of 4.70%. Given Outset Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.6% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Outset Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Outset Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivic Health Systems -668.17% -120.72% -98.51% Outset Medical -145.93% -49.75% -39.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Outset Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivic Health Systems $1.17 million 7.57 -$8.49 million N/A N/A Outset Medical $102.60 million 11.28 -$131.93 million ($3.42) -7.01

Tivic Health Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outset Medical.

Summary

Outset Medical beats Tivic Health Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, including BestBuy.com and FSAStore.com. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

