Contrasting AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) & (NYSE:CCF)

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) and (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.9% of AZZ shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of AZZ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get AZZ alerts:

Profitability

This table compares AZZ and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZZ 0.78% 15.99% 6.07% N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AZZ $902.66 million 1.14 $84.02 million $0.77 53.86 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares AZZ and ‘s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AZZ has higher revenue and earnings than .

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AZZ and , as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AZZ 0 0 2 0 3.00 0 0 0 0 N/A

AZZ currently has a consensus price target of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.19%.

Summary

AZZ beats on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AZZ

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc. offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings. The Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to the steel fabrication and other industries. It serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The Infrastructure Solutions segment provides products and services to support industrial and electrical applications. It offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, and tubular products, as well as solutions and engineering resources to multi-national companies. This segment sells its products through internal sales force, manufacturers' representatives, distributors, and agents. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.