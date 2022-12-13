(ARIS) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

(NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) is one of 7,480 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Competitors
|-384.55%
|-117.21%
|-33.11%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Competitors
|4427
|23971
|30082
|633
|2.46
Institutional & Insider Ownership
58.5% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Competitors
|$9.58 billion
|$1.02 billion
|71.14
‘s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than .