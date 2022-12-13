Head to Head Survey: Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) vs. Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM)

Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium and Cleveland-Cliffs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium N/A -129.71% -62.11% Cleveland-Cliffs 10.48% 40.41% 13.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lithium and Cleveland-Cliffs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium N/A N/A -$1.75 million ($0.02) -5.16 Cleveland-Cliffs $20.44 billion 0.39 $2.99 billion $4.61 3.40

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium. Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cleveland-Cliffs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

61.2% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Lithium has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lithium and Cleveland-Cliffs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Cleveland-Cliffs 3 1 6 0 2.30

Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus target price of $20.42, indicating a potential upside of 30.40%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than Lithium.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Lithium on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits, as well as titanium and rare earth elements. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 10 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada. It also holds interests in the BC Sugar Flake Graphite property covering an area 19,816 acres located in the Cherryville area of British Columbia; and Hughes claims located in the six discrete prospect areas of Nevada. The company was formerly known as Utalk Communications Inc. and changed its name to Lithium Corporation in September 2009. Lithium Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, Nevada.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

