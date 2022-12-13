Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives $147.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Expedia Group Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 412.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $95.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $85.02 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.