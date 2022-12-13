Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €186.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €186.00 ($195.79) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($173.68) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €202.00 ($212.63) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($210.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays set a €175.00 ($184.21) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($221.05) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

ETR:DB1 opened at €168.45 ($177.32) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is €167.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is €165.27. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €135.80 ($142.95) and a 12-month high of €180.00 ($189.47).

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

