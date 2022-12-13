Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €72.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €72.00 ($75.79) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BAS. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($47.37) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($56.84) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($51.58) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($57.89) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Price Performance

Shares of BAS opened at €46.70 ($49.16) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 billion and a PE ratio of 8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.72. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €37.90 ($39.89) and a fifty-two week high of €69.15 ($72.79). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €46.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €44.80.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.