JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €11.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.58) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €8.50 ($8.95) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €8.80 ($9.26) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($10.53) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.74) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.20 ($6.53) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €7.90 ($8.32) on Monday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of €6.44 ($6.78) and a 1-year high of €14.67 ($15.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 50.94.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

