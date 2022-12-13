Analysts Set EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target at $419.87

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $419.87.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $345.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $709.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $341.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth $1,114,000. American Trust boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 17.9% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at $210,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

