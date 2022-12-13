Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives $14.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 566,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

Alphatec Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphatec by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 621,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Alphatec by 504.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Alphatec by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 181,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 122,129 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $13.65.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 49.34% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. The business had revenue of $89.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

