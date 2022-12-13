Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.61. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 76,935 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $69,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 114,801 shares in the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

