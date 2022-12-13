Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of DFFN stock opened at $6.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.57. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DFFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.69. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

