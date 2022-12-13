Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 4.5 %

MBRX stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $39.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.90. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.30.

Insider Activity at Moleculin Biotech

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

In other news, CEO Walter V. Klemp purchased 85,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $82,656.61. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,648 shares in the company, valued at $308,118.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Walter V. Klemp acquired 85,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $82,656.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,118.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Walter V. Klemp acquired 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 364,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 152,713 shares of company stock worth $166,132 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.