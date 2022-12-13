Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 4.5 %
MBRX stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $39.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.90. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.30.
Insider Activity at Moleculin Biotech
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.48% of the company’s stock.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.