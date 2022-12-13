Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Community Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $39.85 on Monday. Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $224.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Financial by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Community Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Community Financial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Community Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

