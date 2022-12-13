SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $2.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.31. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) by 126.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

