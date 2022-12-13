iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of iPower to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:IPW opened at $0.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58. iPower has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.06.

iPower ( NASDAQ:IPW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iPower will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iPower by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 76,583 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iPower in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPower during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

