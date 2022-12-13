iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of iPower to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
iPower Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IPW opened at $0.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58. iPower has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iPower by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 76,583 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iPower in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPower during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.
About iPower
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iPower (IPW)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.