LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.
LightPath Technologies Stock Performance
LPTH stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.69. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 669,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 31,930 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
