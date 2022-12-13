LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

LPTH stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.69. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 669,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 31,930 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.