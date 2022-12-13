Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Carver Bancorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Carver Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %
CARV stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $12.80.
About Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
