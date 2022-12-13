Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Carver Bancorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

CARV stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 171.4% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 17.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

