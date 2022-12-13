Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.
Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance
Shares of AWH opened at $0.35 on Monday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.
Further Reading
