Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance

Shares of AWH opened at $0.35 on Monday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aspira Women’s Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 695,844 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 580,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 246,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 208,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.