Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

BYFC opened at $0.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $67.00 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 15.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

