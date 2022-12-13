Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €88.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.00 ($92.63) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($101.05) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($112.63) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €84.43 ($88.87) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €67.58 ($71.14) and a 52-week high of €100.42 ($105.71). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €79.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is €77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

